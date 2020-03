Guitars are in good condition and can be tested at my house in Los Baņos, Laguna. I can do meet-ups in SM Megamall, Glorietta/Greenbelt, or Robinsons Galleria.Fernandes ST65JL - Php 20k, negotiableMade in JapanBasswood body, maple neck with rosewood fretboard3 bolt neck plateStock brass nutGreco EG59-60 - SOLDMade in Japan, 1989Mahogany body, plain maple capGeneric humbuckers, no back platesRFS: Too many guitars.Send me a pm for inquiries.Contact: 09159525291 P_20190908_105842 by Cicayle Nico Pua , on Flickr P_20190908_105528 by Cicayle Nico Pua , on Flickr