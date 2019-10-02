Specifications Mariposa
Model Mariposa
Size 11-7/8" wide, 1-5/8" thick, 37-1/2" long (30.2 cm wide, 4.1 cm thick, 95.3 cm long)
Body Wood Okoume
Body Finish High gloss polyester
Body Colors Imperial Black, Imperial White, Pueblo Pink, Dorado Green
Bridge Music Man® Modern tremolo with chevron cover and vintage bent steel saddles
Pickguard Black, White, Torrid Maroon, Turbulent Green
Scale Length 25-1/2" (64.8 cm)
Neck Radius 10" (25.4 cm)
Headstock Size 6-3/8" (16.2 cm) long
Frets 22 - High profile, medium width
Neck Width 2-1/4" (56.9 mm)
Neck Wood Roasted maple neck
Fingerboard Ebony
Fret Markers Atlante Blocks
Neck Finish Gunstock oil and hand-rubbed special wax blend
Neck Colors Natural
Tuning Machines Schaller M6-IND locking (Gold / Chrome)
Truss Rod Adjustable - no component or string removal
Neck Attachment 5 bolt, sculpted neck joint
Electronic Shielding Graphite acrylic resin coated body cavity and aluminum control cover
Controls 500kohm volume for each pickup
Switching 3-way toggle pickup selector
Pickups HH - 2 Music Man® custom wound humbucking with gold / chrome covers
Left Handed No
Strings 10p-13p-17p-26-36-46 (RPS 10 Slinkys #2240)https://www.music-man.com/instruments/guitars/mariposa