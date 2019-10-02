 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ernie Ball Music Man Omar Rodríguez-López Mariposa Guitar  (Read 272 times)

Offline iccurtepnhoj

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Ernie Ball Music Man Omar Rodríguez-López Mariposa Guitar
« on: October 02, 2019, 09:28:41 AM »














Specifications    Mariposa
Model    Mariposa
Size    11-7/8" wide, 1-5/8" thick, 37-1/2" long (30.2 cm wide, 4.1 cm thick, 95.3 cm long)
Body Wood    Okoume
Body Finish    High gloss polyester
Body Colors    Imperial Black, Imperial White, Pueblo Pink, Dorado Green
Bridge    Music Man® Modern tremolo with chevron cover and vintage bent steel saddles
Pickguard    Black, White, Torrid Maroon, Turbulent Green
Scale Length    25-1/2" (64.8 cm)
Neck Radius    10" (25.4 cm)
Headstock Size    6-3/8" (16.2 cm) long
Frets    22 - High profile, medium width
Neck Width    2-1/4" (56.9 mm)
Neck Wood    Roasted maple neck
Fingerboard    Ebony
Fret Markers    Atlante Blocks
Neck Finish    Gunstock oil and hand-rubbed special wax blend
Neck Colors    Natural
Tuning Machines    Schaller M6-IND locking (Gold / Chrome)
Truss Rod    Adjustable - no component or string removal
Neck Attachment    5 bolt, sculpted neck joint
Electronic Shielding    Graphite acrylic resin coated body cavity and aluminum control cover
Controls    500kohm volume for each pickup
Switching    3-way toggle pickup selector
Pickups    HH - 2 Music Man® custom wound humbucking with gold / chrome covers
Left Handed    No
Strings    10p-13p-17p-26-36-46 (RPS 10 Slinkys #2240)

https://www.music-man.com/instruments/guitars/mariposa
« Last Edit: October 02, 2019, 09:34:17 AM by iccurtepnhoj »
Logged
https://www.facebook.com/groups/SterlingbyMusicMan/Zoom G3Xn SBMM JP100 Alice String 427PJP
"Strong sense of synchronization between the two [playing] hands,Different Strum for Different Folks"
http://sterlingbymusicman.com/

Offline red lights

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Ernie Ball Music Man Omar Rodríguez-López Mariposa Guitar
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:58:38 AM »


up!



nyahahahahaha!
Logged
Kahit na nasasaktan, Hindi pa rin mahindian
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 