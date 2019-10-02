Specifications MariposaModel MariposaSize 11-7/8" wide, 1-5/8" thick, 37-1/2" long (30.2 cm wide, 4.1 cm thick, 95.3 cm long)Body Wood OkoumeBody Finish High gloss polyesterBody Colors Imperial Black, Imperial White, Pueblo Pink, Dorado GreenBridge Music Man® Modern tremolo with chevron cover and vintage bent steel saddlesPickguard Black, White, Torrid Maroon, Turbulent GreenScale Length 25-1/2" (64.8 cm)Neck Radius 10" (25.4 cm)Headstock Size 6-3/8" (16.2 cm) longFrets 22 - High profile, medium widthNeck Width 2-1/4" (56.9 mm)Neck Wood Roasted maple neckFingerboard EbonyFret Markers Atlante BlocksNeck Finish Gunstock oil and hand-rubbed special wax blendNeck Colors NaturalTuning Machines Schaller M6-IND locking (Gold / Chrome)Truss Rod Adjustable - no component or string removalNeck Attachment 5 bolt, sculpted neck jointElectronic Shielding Graphite acrylic resin coated body cavity and aluminum control coverControls 500kohm volume for each pickupSwitching 3-way toggle pickup selectorPickups HH - 2 Music Man® custom wound humbucking with gold / chrome coversLeft Handed NoStrings 10p-13p-17p-26-36-46 (RPS 10 Slinkys #2240)