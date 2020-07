RUSH For 2 weeks or up to Nov max. Pair with cables. Affordable near field monitors, sounds great and 100% working9K ONLYcosmetics - 7-8/10 see pics (1 speaker may konting tama sa upper left, external lang, no effect sa function)FOR Pickup only sa place ko near Shopwise Makati Chino RocesPHONE ------ 0 9 3 2 2 1 8 5 5 6 2RFS: Going abroad