For sale for 12KFor trade to anything that would interest me, preferably with 15-25k valueAlmost new, with box and manual, stickers...The FireStudio Mobile is a 10-input, 6-output professional audio recording system that combines 2 PreSonus XMAX Class A microphone preamplifiers; 6 line-level, analog input channels; S/PDIF digital input and output; MIDI I/O; and headphone monitoring with separate gain control. The FireStudio Mobile gives you tons of flexibility and a high input count making it possible to record a whole band.Contact: 09260367020Actual photos:RSF: I have a Firestudio Project, this unit is an extra.