HELP: rubber footing for pedalboard

HELP: rubber footing for pedalboard
« on: November 27, 2019, 07:31:44 AM »
san p omakabili and pano ikabit yung rubber footing (same sa pic yung mas mahaba)
i-elevate ko kasi pedalboaird ko para magkasya PSU (ganyan board and PSU ko)

thanks

https://sg-test-11.slatic.net/other/roc/14d449c640e5a836549b5edbeb5b784a.jpg
Re: HELP: rubber footing for pedalboard
« Reply #1 on: November 28, 2019, 07:59:49 AM »
Try mo sa Raon St. in Sta. Cruz, Manila. Sa sidewalk marami nagbenta ng rubber footing, if not sa mga electronic stores din sa vicinity.

Peace.

Re: HELP: rubber footing for pedalboard
« Reply #2 on: December 10, 2019, 12:04:44 AM »
Ive DIYd something like this before. I used  rubber cane tips. Makakabili ka sa Ace Hardware. Should be a snug fit sa stock rubber footing;depende sa size ng nabili mo. If may konting allowance you can use hot glue as shim.
Re: HELP: rubber footing for pedalboard
« Reply #3 on: December 26, 2019, 11:14:29 AM »
ace hardware papsi. 39.75 ang isa :)
Re: HELP: rubber footing for pedalboard
« Reply #4 on: December 26, 2019, 05:51:26 PM »
ammoon din yun pedalbaord ni mayshelle baay.. dinagdagan ko lang din ng rubber footing.. sa hardware ko lang nabili malapit sa amin P40 each.. if you ask me puwede na din sa mga hardware stores na nakikita within the vicinity ng mga palengke or commercial area.. kung wala meron sa mga malls like ace hardwares at robinson's handyman.. and kung malapit ka sa divisoria at quiapo raon madami din niyan..


http://img-cdn.filefactory.com/embed/xl/6vt4x8kqjor9.jpg
http://img-cdn.filefactory.com/embed/xl/4ohhevf40jhj.jpg
http://img-cdn.filefactory.com/embed/xl/4r88ojb40pfb.jpg
http://img-cdn.filefactory.com/embed/xl/6cec5qi1b28v.jpg



1 Thessalonians 5:11
Therefore encourage one another and build up one another, just as you also are doing.



God bless Ü
Re: HELP: rubber footing for pedalboard
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:51:33 AM »
yun! salamat sir
