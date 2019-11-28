FS: RGIF7 7 STRING IBANEZ IRONLABEL FANNED FRET W/ HARDCASE
45k!!
09177231081
Jaro, Iloilo City
body type: Solid body
Body material: Ash
Neck joint: AANJ
Bridge: Mono-rail fixed
Hardware color: Black
Neck type: Nitro Wizard-7 Multi Scale
Neck material: 5-piece maple/ bubinga
Scale length: 686mm/ 27" 648mm/ 25½"
Fingerboard material:Rosewood
Fingerboard inlays:none
Frets:24 / jumbo
Electronics/ Strings
Pickup configuration:
HH
Bridge pickup:EMG 808 (H) active/ alnico
Neck pickup:EMG 808 (H) active/ alnico
Controls: Master volume / master tone / 3-way lever
RFS: no being used and i need extra funds for a prestige
somehow, i cannot attach pics in the post. please refer to link below for pictureshttps://www.facebook.com/groups/PhilmusicAds/permalink/2588326991214487/?sale_post_id=2588326991214487