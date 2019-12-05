 hulika
FS/FT: CUSTOM TELECASTER (RARE)

nicholetivoli14

FS/FT: CUSTOM TELECASTER (RARE)
December 05, 2019, 04:16:40 PM
READ READ READ:

FOR SALE: 50K
TRADE VALUE: 50-60K
Pics:
Check out my item!  https://ph.carousell.com/p/264105264

Installed with Bigsby Tremolo
Max Rufo Noiseless Pick ups.
Modded into Coil split (Push/Pull Tone Knob for single coil/humbucker neck sound)
Refretted already w/ Stainless Jumbo Frets (Jescar 55090)
Loaded with Graphtech saddles (stringsaver), nut
& Graphtech Ratio Auto Locking Tuners.
Headstock painted by Micsis Guitar
Rare Bacchus body

Pwede trade sa pedals or same value like PRS, fender strat/tele or add kau cash.
Offer lang baka magustuhan.

Fairview QC Area.
09273115333
