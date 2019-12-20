 hulika
Author Topic: Russian Hackers Use Malware That Can Survive OS Reinstalls  (Read 92 times)

Offline mozart123

Russian Hackers Use Malware That Can Survive OS Reinstalls
« on: December 20, 2019, 10:27:19 PM »
Russian state-sponsored hackers appear to be using malware that can persist on Windows PCs even after the OS has been reinstalled.

Security firm ESET discovered the powerful malware, dubbed Lojax, infecting a victim's computer and suspects the malicious code came from the hacking group known as Fancy Bear.

The attack targeted the computer's UEFI, which stands for Unified Extensible Firmware Interface, and is used to boot up the system. By re-writing the UEFI, the malware can persist inside the computer's flash memory, allowing it to survive operating system reinstalls and hard disk replacements.

Getting rid of the malware means going in and over-writing the flash storage's memory, "an operation not commonly done and certainly not by the typical user," ESET said in a blog post.


https://sea.pcmag.com/news/29623/russian-hackers-use-malware-that-can-survive-os-reinstalls
Offline marzi

Re: Russian Hackers Use Malware That Can Survive OS Reinstalls
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:10:41 AM »
^ayoko click yan baka may lojax e
Online robinonibor

Re: Russian Hackers Use Malware That Can Survive OS Reinstalls
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:14:08 AM »
ahh simple.. flash the bios. before reinstall
