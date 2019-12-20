 hulika
Author Topic: Russian Hackers Use Malware That Can Survive OS Reinstalls  (Read 642 times)

Russian Hackers Use Malware That Can Survive OS Reinstalls
« on: December 20, 2019, 10:27:19 PM »
Russian state-sponsored hackers appear to be using malware that can persist on Windows PCs even after the OS has been reinstalled.

Security firm ESET discovered the powerful malware, dubbed Lojax, infecting a victim's computer and suspects the malicious code came from the hacking group known as Fancy Bear.

The attack targeted the computer's UEFI, which stands for Unified Extensible Firmware Interface, and is used to boot up the system. By re-writing the UEFI, the malware can persist inside the computer's flash memory, allowing it to survive operating system reinstalls and hard disk replacements.

Getting rid of the malware means going in and over-writing the flash storage's memory, "an operation not commonly done and certainly not by the typical user," ESET said in a blog post.


https://sea.pcmag.com/news/29623/russian-hackers-use-malware-that-can-survive-os-reinstalls
Re: Russian Hackers Use Malware That Can Survive OS Reinstalls
« Reply #1 on: December 23, 2019, 07:10:41 AM »
^ayoko click yan baka may lojax e
Re: Russian Hackers Use Malware That Can Survive OS Reinstalls
« Reply #2 on: December 23, 2019, 09:14:08 AM »
ahh simple.. flash the bios. before reinstall
Re: Russian Hackers Use Malware That Can Survive OS Reinstalls
« Reply #3 on: December 23, 2019, 10:33:34 AM »
Quote from: robinonibor on December 23, 2019, 09:14:08 AM
ahh simple.. flash the bios. before reinstall

not everyone can do that. and with the majority of people using sealed systems like laptops and pre-built pcs, its easy for them to lose hope and find a costly solution(bumili ng bago). sama mo pa yung pag sinabihan mong need linisin yung buong pc including the files, aayaw agad kasi andun yung mga scandal pics and vids nila.
Re: Russian Hackers Use Malware That Can Survive OS Reinstalls
« Reply #4 on: December 23, 2019, 01:58:04 PM »
Quote from: marzi on December 23, 2019, 10:33:34 AM
not everyone can do that. and with the majority of people using sealed systems like laptops and pre-built pcs, its easy for them to lose hope and find a costly solution(bumili ng bago). sama mo pa yung pag sinabihan mong need linisin yung buong pc including the files, aayaw agad kasi andun yung mga scandal pics and vids nila.

pag may nag papa reformat saken ng pc at ayaw ipabura yung laman ng files nila.
palagi ko sinasabi na may chance na hindi mawala yung virus kung "keep files" ang gagawin reformat.
windows xp pa lang nangyayare n yan
Re: Russian Hackers Use Malware That Can Survive OS Reinstalls
« Reply #5 on: December 23, 2019, 02:59:28 PM »
Quote from: robinonibor on December 23, 2019, 01:58:04 PM
pag may nag papa reformat saken ng pc at ayaw ipabura yung laman ng files nila.
palagi ko sinasabi na may chance na hindi mawala yung virus kung "keep files" ang gagawin reformat.
windows xp pa lang nangyayare n yan

malaki naman talaga chance na mangyari yun lalo na pag every file kinapitan ng virus.
Re: Russian Hackers Use Malware That Can Survive OS Reinstalls
« Reply #6 on: January 20, 2020, 03:19:38 PM »
speaking of OS kailangan ko na mag upgrade sa windows 10 di gumagana scanner sa bagong printer nanghihingi ng windows 7 service pack 1.
Re: Russian Hackers Use Malware That Can Survive OS Reinstalls
« Reply #7 on: January 21, 2020, 06:45:16 AM »
Quote from: mozart123 on January 20, 2020, 03:19:38 PM
speaking of OS kailangan ko na mag upgrade sa windows 10 di gumagana scanner sa bagong printer nanghihingi ng windows 7 service pack 1.
bkt naka windows xp ka ba?
Re: Russian Hackers Use Malware That Can Survive OS Reinstalls
« Reply #8 on: January 30, 2020, 01:02:17 PM »
iniisip ko ngayon paano pag  di gumana to 1909 kung na format ko na.
Re: Russian Hackers Use Malware That Can Survive OS Reinstalls
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:13:27 AM »
Quote from: mozart123 on January 30, 2020, 01:02:17 PM
iniisip ko ngayon paano pag  di gumana to 1909 kung na format ko na.

kung hindi naman sobrang luma ng printer mo d mo kailangan problemahin.
kung sobrang luma nyan pde mo i check sa website nila and get legacy drivers or latest drivers for windows 10
1909 e is a good build btw
