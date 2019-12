Anyone here who would like to play songs of legendary Pinoy metal/rock band Wolfgang?



Let’s jam!



Looking for:



Singer

Bassist

Drummer

2nd guitarist



Las Piñas/Sucat area lang para hindi na masyado bibyahe ng malayo.

Weekend jams. No commitments. Pero sana, alam na mga pondo pagpasok ng studio.

Sana yung mga nasa 35 years old and above na members para pareho tayo mindset.

With own gears and budget.

Not open for compositions/other influences. Wolfgang lang mga bro!



PM here or text/call me at 09278646470.



Thanks