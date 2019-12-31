Gibson 2014 Goldtop Les Paul Traditional Convertible
FEATURES
Mahogany body with traditional weight relief and maple top
Mahogany neck and '60s slim taper profile
Bound rosewood fretboard trapezoid inlays
Chrome tune-o-matic bridge
TonePros vintage style tuners
Convertible Vibramate B7 Bigsby
Gibson P90s with orange drop capacitors
Cream plastic and gold speed knobs with dial pointers
Includes black hardshell case
Special Notes: Stopbar and Studs are supplied in case for Bigsby conversion
Asking 85k
_____________________________________________________________________
__________________________
Gibson Flying V 120th Anniversary
FEATURES
Body
Body shape: V
Body type: Solid body
Body material: Solid wood
Top wood: Not applicable
Body wood: Mahogany solid
Body finish: Nitrocellulose
Orientation: Right handed
Neck
Shape: Flying V
Wood: Mahogany
Joint: Set-in
Scale length: 24.75"
Truss rod: Standard
Finish: Nitrocellulose
Fretboard
Material: Rosewood
Radius: 12"
Fret size: Medium-jumbo
Number of frets: 22
Inlays: Dot
Nut width: 1.687" (42.8mm)
Pickups
Configuration: HH
Neck: BurstBucker Pro
Middle: Not applicable
Bridge: BurstBucker Pro
Brand: Gibson
Active or passive: Passive
Series or parallel: Parallel
Piezo: No
Active EQ: No
Special electronics: None
Controls
Control layout: Volume 1, volume 2, master tone
Pickup switch: 3-way
Coil tap or split: No
Kill switch: No
Hardware
Bridge type: Fixed
Bridge design: Tune-o-matic
Tailpiece: Stopbar
Tuning machines: Grover
Color: Chrome
Other
Number of strings: 6-string
Special features: Anniversary inlay
Case: Hardshell case
Asking 78k
Thanks for looking.
0917 860 1072