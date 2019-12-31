Gibson 2014 Goldtop Les Paul Traditional ConvertibleFEATURESMahogany body with traditional weight relief and maple topMahogany neck and '60s slim taper profileBound rosewood fretboard trapezoid inlaysChrome tune-o-matic bridgeTonePros vintage style tunersConvertible Vibramate B7 BigsbyGibson P90s with orange drop capacitorsCream plastic and gold speed knobs with dial pointersIncludes brown hardshell caseSpecial Notes: Stopbar and Studs are supplied in case for Bigsby conversionAsking 85k_______________________________________________________________________________________________Gibson Flying V 120th AnniversaryFEATURESBodyBody shape: VBody type: Solid bodyBody material: Solid woodTop wood: Not applicableBody wood: Mahogany solidBody finish: NitrocelluloseOrientation: Right handedNeckShape: Flying VWood: MahoganyJoint: Set-inScale length: 24.75"Truss rod: StandardFinish: NitrocelluloseFretboardMaterial: RosewoodRadius: 12"Fret size: Medium-jumboNumber of frets: 22Inlays: DotNut width: 1.687" (42.8mm)PickupsConfiguration: HHNeck: BurstBucker ProMiddle: Not applicableBridge: BurstBucker ProBrand: GibsonActive or passive: PassiveSeries or parallel: ParallelPiezo: NoActive EQ: NoSpecial electronics: NoneControlsControl layout: Volume 1, volume 2, master tonePickup switch: 3-wayCoil tap or split: NoKill switch: NoHardwareBridge type: FixedBridge design: Tune-o-maticTailpiece: StopbarTuning machines: GroverColor: ChromeOtherNumber of strings: 6-stringSpecial features: Anniversary inlayCase: Hardshell caseAsking 78kThanks for looking.0917 860 1072