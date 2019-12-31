 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Gibson: Les Paul Goldtop Convertible (sold)  (Read 1418 times)

Online rockarolla

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Gibson: Les Paul Goldtop Convertible (sold)
« on: December 31, 2019, 09:39:40 AM »
Gibson 2014 Goldtop Les Paul Traditional Convertible















FEATURES
Mahogany body with traditional weight relief and maple top
Mahogany neck and '60s slim taper profile
Bound rosewood fretboard trapezoid inlays
Chrome tune-o-matic bridge
TonePros vintage style tuners
Convertible Vibramate B7 Bigsby
Gibson P90s with orange drop capacitors
Cream plastic and gold speed knobs with dial pointers
Includes brown hardshell case
Special Notes: Stopbar and Studs are supplied in case for Bigsby conversion



_____________________________________________________________________ __________________________

Gibson Flying V (SOLD)

Thanks for looking.

0917 860 1072
« Last Edit: Today at 10:52:18 AM by rockarolla »
Logged
Some musicians may become a Yngwie Malmsteen, others maybe will become a humble Paul Gilbert.

Online rockarolla

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Gibson Flying V 120th Anniversary
« Reply #1 on: January 17, 2020, 02:00:17 PM »
Up
Logged
Some musicians may become a Yngwie Malmsteen, others maybe will become a humble Paul Gilbert.

Offline rockhouse

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Gibson Flying V 120th Anniversary
« Reply #2 on: January 26, 2020, 05:48:21 PM »
Pics please.
Logged
good deals w/alvinChing5786,bloodvai,johnnyjackhammer,jujoe,pakyuka,Catacomb,Armzcore,BlueVox,Carabao,Hotrod,Dubista, gt_carta,classicrock,Jesper2g,Calvs,Rakstar,biboymusic,lost keith, marcus_gloom,obetski,samishellacool,Caloi,Alexis Sarmiento,jojosan

Online rockarolla

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Gibsons: Les Paul Goldtop Convertible and Flying V
« Reply #3 on: February 23, 2020, 04:00:32 PM »
up
Logged
Some musicians may become a Yngwie Malmsteen, others maybe will become a humble Paul Gilbert.

Online rockarolla

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Gibsons: Les Paul Goldtop Convertible and Flying V
« Reply #4 on: May 25, 2020, 08:15:37 PM »
Up
Logged
Some musicians may become a Yngwie Malmsteen, others maybe will become a humble Paul Gilbert.

Online rockarolla

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Gibson: Les Paul Goldtop Convertible
« Reply #5 on: July 27, 2020, 06:13:10 PM »
Flying V-sold
Logged
Some musicians may become a Yngwie Malmsteen, others maybe will become a humble Paul Gilbert.

Online rockarolla

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Gibson: Les Paul Goldtop Convertible (sold)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:52:34 AM »
Sold
Logged
Some musicians may become a Yngwie Malmsteen, others maybe will become a humble Paul Gilbert.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 