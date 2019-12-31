Gibson 2014 Goldtop Les Paul Traditional Convertible
FEATURES
Mahogany body with traditional weight relief and maple top
Mahogany neck and '60s slim taper profile
Bound rosewood fretboard trapezoid inlays
Chrome tune-o-matic bridge
TonePros vintage style tuners
Convertible Vibramate B7 Bigsby
Gibson P90s with orange drop capacitors
Cream plastic and gold speed knobs with dial pointers
Includes brown hardshell case
Special Notes: Stopbar and Studs are supplied in case for Bigsby conversion
