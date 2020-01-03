Curious lang ako about this pedal. This pedal mostly have bad rep and some of the reasons is the plastic casing but mostly I read how it is not reliable. I also read that some of the pedals do deliver the same function of the pedals they are copying.



Feel free to throw in your experience, opinions even rants about this pedal. Negative or positive.



from my experience, hindi naman issue yung plastic casing. ang iffy ditto is yung switch mechanism nila. its not a heavy duty one. literal may button lang sa loob na pinipindot ng pedal face when you step on it, that means, that switch is taking human weight. yung switch as in yung ginagamit sa mga remote ng kotse. ganun lang.sound wise, they sound ok. not awful. OA magsasabi na awful sounding ito.they do get close to what they were copying. its just a question of reliability and durability.IMHO however, there are plenty options for affordable good sounding pedals now.try looking at the Caline and Joyo pedals.