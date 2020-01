Fender Starcaster electric Guitar - 45,000

Includes:

1. Daddario leather strap 2.5"

2. Hardcase/hard case epiphone

3. Dunlop Ultex picks



List of upgrades:

1. Knobs

2. Locking tuners

3. Tusq XL black nut

4. Tusq XL black string tree

5. Strap Lock

6. New chrome pickup ring screws

7. Knob pointers

8. Elixir optiweb 10s

*professional setup and fret level by Guitar Harbour



Epiphone Casino Coupe sunburst - 15.5k



With softcase

Very light and resonant

Attachments and other options