Txt 0917809679360k1993 Fender USAStrat Plus Deluxe2nd Flagship Model Back In the 90's Next To Custom ShopIn Antique BurstSuper Strat With The Mojo- Ash Body- Modern C Profile Maple Neck 9.5" Radius 22 Medium Jumbo Frets- LSR Rollee Nut- Schaller Locking Tuners- 2 Point American Floating Bidge Pop In Bar- Pearloid Pickguard- Micro Tilt Neck Adjust- Lace Sensor RED, SILVER AND BLUE- TBX Tone Control For The Middle And Bridge- Schaller Strap Lock Button- Original Fender Case