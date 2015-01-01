Txt 09178096793
60k
1993 Fender USA
Strat Plus Deluxe
2nd Flagship Model Back In the 90's Next To Custom Shop
In Antique Burst
Super Strat With The Mojo
- Ash Body
- Modern C Profile Maple Neck 9.5" Radius 22 Medium Jumbo Frets
- LSR Rollee Nut
- Schaller Locking Tuners
- 2 Point American Floating Bidge Pop In Bar
- Pearloid Pickguard
- Micro Tilt Neck Adjust
- Lace Sensor RED, SILVER AND BLUE
- TBX Tone Control For The Middle And Bridge
- Schaller Strap Lock Button
- Original Fender Case
#Fenderstratplusdeluxe #stratocaster #fenderusa #lacesensor