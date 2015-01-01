 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: FS: Fender USA deluxe strat plus sunburst  (Read 13 times)

Online bunyok23

  • Senior Member
  • ***
FS: Fender USA deluxe strat plus sunburst
« on: Today at 01:33:15 AM »
Txt 09178096793

60k

1993 Fender USA

Strat Plus Deluxe

2nd Flagship Model Back In the 90's Next To Custom Shop

In Antique Burst

Super Strat With The Mojo

- Ash Body
- Modern C Profile Maple Neck 9.5" Radius 22 Medium Jumbo Frets
- LSR Rollee Nut
- Schaller Locking Tuners
- 2 Point American Floating Bidge Pop In Bar
- Pearloid Pickguard
- Micro Tilt Neck Adjust
- Lace Sensor RED, SILVER AND BLUE
- TBX Tone Control For The Middle And Bridge
- Schaller Strap Lock Button
- Original Fender Case

#Fenderstratplusdeluxe #stratocaster #fenderusa #lacesensor













Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 