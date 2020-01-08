Hi,



I'm looking for musicians who are interested to form a band with me. I'm from Binan Laguna, i kinda write songs, can sing and play guitar (rythms). I have a home studio where we can practice and record/produce songs. My former band is now inactive and I just really want to get back at making music. I'm into alternative rock but I'm open to other genres wag lang sobrang bigat or metal.



Please contact me if you're interested. I'm not active here so please reach me using my phone number. 09167540863



