FS: Gibson Les Paul Standard, PRS S2 Singlecut, Epiphone Matt Heafy

Today at 01:20:27 PM
For Sale: Singlecut guitars

2007 Gibson Les Paul Standard 50s Neck - 75000
With OHSC
Burstbucker Alnico 5s (predecessor to BB Pros i think)
2 Volumes 2 Tones
No Pickguard holes but pickguard is included in the case

Issues: Scratchy Pots, output jack has been replaced



2014 PRS S2 Singlecut SC250 - 50000
With PRS Gigbag
PRS S2 #7 pickups
2 Volumes 2 Tones (push pull for additional tones)

Issues: None


Epiphone Les Paul Custom Matt Heafy Signature - 25000
Not sure what year
With generic gig bag
EMG 85 Neck, 81 Bridge
2 Volumes 2 Tones (Neck Tone Pot is also a kill switch)
Axcess heel joint
Almost identical to Kirk Hammets LPC in Metallicas Live in Seattle 89 video

Issues: oxidation

