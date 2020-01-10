For Sale: Singlecut guitars
2007 Gibson Les Paul Standard 50s Neck - 75000
With OHSC
Burstbucker Alnico 5s (predecessor to BB Pros i think)
2 Volumes 2 Tones
No Pickguard holes but pickguard is included in the case
Issues: Scratchy Pots, output jack has been replaced
2014 PRS S2 Singlecut SC250 - 50000
With PRS Gigbag
PRS S2 #7 pickups
2 Volumes 2 Tones (push pull for additional tones)
Issues: None
Epiphone Les Paul Custom Matt Heafy Signature - 25000
Not sure what year
With generic gig bag
EMG 85 Neck, 81 Bridge
2 Volumes 2 Tones (Neck Tone Pot is also a kill switch)
Axcess heel joint
Almost identical to Kirk Hammets LPC in Metallicas Live in Seattle 89 video
Issues: oxidation