For Sale: Singlecut guitars2007 Gibson Les Paul Standard 50s Neck - 75000With OHSCBurstbucker Alnico 5s (predecessor to BB Pros i think)2 Volumes 2 TonesNo Pickguard holes but pickguard is included in the caseIssues: Scratchy Pots, output jack has been replaced2014 PRS S2 Singlecut SC250 - 50000With PRS GigbagPRS S2 #7 pickups2 Volumes 2 Tones (push pull for additional tones)Issues: NoneEpiphone Les Paul Custom Matt Heafy Signature - 25000Not sure what yearWith generic gig bagEMG 85 Neck, 81 Bridge2 Volumes 2 Tones (Neck Tone Pot is also a kill switch)Axcess heel jointAlmost identical to Kirk Hammets LPC in Metallicas Live in Seattle 89 videoIssues: oxidation