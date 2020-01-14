 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Aliexpress vs other cheap guitars  (Read 246 times)

Offline P Nut

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Aliexpress vs other cheap guitars
« on: January 14, 2020, 11:06:01 PM »
May naka-try na ba dito ng aliexpress guitars? Ano difference ng mga 10k guitars dun sa mga same price na RJ, Tagima, J-Craft, Harley Benton, etc?
Logged

Offline sheepsmellslikeseashells

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Aliexpress vs other cheap guitars
« Reply #1 on: February 16, 2020, 09:53:55 PM »
Before there was Crescendo & Guitar Pusher as well as another guy who already came before me & those other two, i was already getting Epiphone guitars from the above said website through another friend who'd place orders there on my behalf plus some sort of an "acquisition fee" that he'd charge me soon as he hands over the guitar upon arrival. Nowadays, i could just personally place orders there myself already & as well as other sites like eBay & Amazon just to name a few. So, i no longer needed somebody else to do logistics for me. But, making money out of it back then was just too slow as all my eggs that time were proverbially put in one basket. And when i say one "basket", it means one guitar unit only & i had to wait 'til it's sold before i get to make another order. ...nowadays, we got guys like those two mentioned earlier to say the least who could go to China themselves & source from there. And they got quite an interesting inventory too, actually. So, unless you can't find what you're looking for from them, that's the only time i'd suggest you resort to ordering online. 'coz I still prefer acquiring a guitar that i could personally test first prior to putting my money on it.

Just a very very VERY few of those axes i've managed to bring in back then, by the way...
https://app.photobucket.com/u/sheepsmellslikeseashells/a/98531538-777e-4345-87d5-376d32941d15
https://app.photobucket.com/u/sheepsmellslikeseashells/a/fd66f7c6-9e32-4eec-8ad2-262ca4ee4a7e
https://app.photobucket.com/u/sheepsmellslikeseashells/a/5b167f7f-e111-4098-a865-957c9d99652d
Logged

Online j3yps

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: Aliexpress vs other cheap guitars
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:00:40 AM »
Quote from: sheepsmellslikeseashells on February 16, 2020, 09:53:55 PM
Before there was Crescendo & Guitar Pusher as well as another guy who already came before me & those other two, i was already getting Epiphone guitars from the above said website through another friend who'd place orders there on my behalf plus some sort of an "acquisition fee" that he'd charge me soon as he hands over the guitar upon arrival. Nowadays, i could just personally place orders there myself already & as well as other sites like eBay & Amazon just to name a few. So, i no longer needed somebody else to do logistics for me. But, making money out of it back then was just too slow as all my eggs that time were proverbially put in one basket. And when i say one "basket", it means one guitar unit only & i had to wait 'til it's sold before i get to make another order. ...nowadays, we got guys like those two mentioned earlier to say the least who could go to China themselves & source from there. And they got quite an interesting inventory too, actually. So, unless you can't find what you're looking for from them, that's the only time i'd suggest you resort to ordering online. 'coz I still prefer acquiring a guitar that i could personally test first prior to putting my money on it.

Just a very very VERY few of those axes i've managed to bring in back then, by the way...
https://app.photobucket.com/u/sheepsmellslikeseashells/a/98531538-777e-4345-87d5-376d32941d15
https://app.photobucket.com/u/sheepsmellslikeseashells/a/fd66f7c6-9e32-4eec-8ad2-262ca4ee4a7e
https://app.photobucket.com/u/sheepsmellslikeseashells/a/5b167f7f-e111-4098-a865-957c9d99652d

And that Sheraton is still with me :)
Logged

Offline sheepsmellslikeseashells

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: Aliexpress vs other cheap guitars
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:37:13 AM »
Quote from: j3yps on Today at 12:00:40 AM
And that Sheraton is still with me :)
Haha! I'm glad to know, sir J3pys. Na-miss ko yan. Please take care of it for me. If i'm able to raise enough dough to acquire another "higher ended" guitar, you'll be the first guy i'm gonna' approach should you let me buy it back before i'd move on to my other considerstions in mind. :D

Sent from my SM-J610G using Tapatalk

Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 