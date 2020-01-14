Before there was Crescendo & Guitar Pusher as well as another guy who already came before me & those other two, i was already getting Epiphone guitars from the above said website through another friend who'd place orders there on my behalf plus some sort of an "acquisition fee" that he'd charge me soon as he hands over the guitar upon arrival. Nowadays, i could just personally place orders there myself already & as well as other sites like eBay & Amazon just to name a few. So, i no longer needed somebody else to do logistics for me. But, making money out of it back then was just too slow as all my eggs that time were proverbially put in one basket. And when i say one "basket", it means one guitar unit only & i had to wait 'til it's sold before i get to make another order. ...nowadays, we got guys like those two mentioned earlier to say the least who could go to China themselves & source from there. And they got quite an interesting inventory too, actually. So, unless you can't find what you're looking for from them, that's the only time i'd suggest you resort to ordering online. 'coz I still prefer acquiring a guitar that i could personally test first prior to putting my money on it.Just a very very VERY few of those axes i've managed to bring in back then, by the way...