It's been a while.Good day, all. Putting my brand new IBANEZ PRESTIGE RGD2127FX, rare and discontinued model, up for trade, bought from Sweetwater USA, complete with Ibanez hardcase and all those fancy papers inside. It comes in the chameleon color scheme which is even rarer.Specifications for RGD2127FX as copied from their site:Year(s) produced: 20132017Sold in: Worldwide (except Asia & China)Made in: JapanFinish(es): Invisible Shadow (ISH) / Violet Chameleon Flat (VCF) 20142016BodyBody type:Solid bodyBody material:BasswoodNeck joint:AANJBridge:Tight-End R-7 fixedHardware color:Cosmo blackNeckNeck type:Wizard-7 Prestige RGDNeck material:5-piece maple/ wenge w/ KTS titanium rodsScale length:673.5mm/ 26½"Fingerboard material:RosewoodFingerboard inlays:Small white dotFrets:24 / jumboNut:Graph Tech Black TUSQ XLMachine heads:Gotoh SG381 (non-locking)Electronics/ StringsPickup configuration:HHBridge pickup:Ibanez V87C (H)Neck pickup:Ibanez V77C (H)Controls:Master volume / 3-way toggleString gauge (factory):.010.059Factory tuning:1D 2A 3F 4C 5G 6D 7ARFS/T is, well, it was an impulse buy and I really do prefer 6-strings.Models I'm interested in are:- Prestige RG 6-string, preferably fixed bridges- Gibson LP/SG/Explorer- Fender Strat/Tele MIA- Parker NiteflyThank you! Guitar is with me in Manila.0917 808 6093Image: