 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: FTO: Ibanez Prestige RGD2127FX (Discontinued 2017 model), Brand New  (Read 1780 times)

Online CoCa

  • Philmusicus Noobitus
  • *
FTO: Ibanez Prestige RGD2127FX (Discontinued 2017 model), Brand New
« on: January 17, 2020, 02:00:37 PM »
It's been a while.

Good day, all. Putting my brand new IBANEZ PRESTIGE RGD2127FX, rare and discontinued model, up for trade, bought from Sweetwater USA, complete with Ibanez hardcase and all those fancy papers inside. It comes in the chameleon color scheme which is even rarer. :)


Specifications for RGD2127FX as copied from their site:

Year(s) produced: 20132017
Sold in: Worldwide (except Asia & China)
Made in: Japan
Finish(es): Invisible Shadow (ISH) / Violet Chameleon Flat (VCF) 20142016
Body
Body type:
Solid body
Body material:
Basswood
Neck joint:
AANJ
Bridge:
Tight-End R-7 fixed
Hardware color:
Cosmo black
Neck
Neck type:
Wizard-7 Prestige RGD
Neck material:
5-piece maple/ wenge w/ KTS titanium rods
Scale length:
673.5mm/ 26½"
Fingerboard material:
Rosewood
Fingerboard inlays:
Small white dot
Frets:
24 / jumbo
Nut:
Graph Tech Black TUSQ XL
Machine heads:
Gotoh SG381 (non-locking)
Electronics/ Strings
Pickup configuration:
HH
Bridge pickup:
Ibanez V87C (H)
Neck pickup:
Ibanez V77C (H)
Controls:
Master volume / 3-way toggle
String gauge (factory):
.010.059
Factory tuning:
1D 2A 3F 4C 5G 6D 7A



RFS/T is, well, it was an impulse buy and I really do prefer 6-strings.

Models I'm interested in are:

- Prestige RG 6-string, preferably fixed bridges
- Gibson LP/SG/Explorer
- Fender Strat/Tele MIA
- Parker Nitefly

Thank you! Guitar is with me in Manila.
0917 808 6093

Image:


pic uploading site
« Last Edit: January 24, 2020, 03:28:57 PM by CoCa »
Logged
I am Lloyd. I create beautiful noise with IndayBote and Jejaview.

Online max28

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: FTO: Ibanez Prestige RG752, Brand New
« Reply #1 on: January 20, 2020, 05:44:15 PM »
magkano to sir pag for sale?

tried to pm you but your inbox is full
Logged

Online CoCa

  • Philmusicus Noobitus
  • *
Re: FTO: Ibanez Prestige RG752, Brand New
« Reply #2 on: January 23, 2020, 03:38:43 PM »
Quote from: max28 on January 20, 2020, 05:44:15 PM
magkano to sir pag for sale?

tried to pm you but your inbox is full

Thanks for the heads-up! I deleted messages from 5-8 years ago. Wow it has really been a while.

Sir, for the meantime I havent really thought about selling it. Please do PM if you have other suggestions. Thanks!
Logged
I am Lloyd. I create beautiful noise with IndayBote and Jejaview.

Online CoCa

  • Philmusicus Noobitus
  • *
Re: FTO: Ibanez Prestige RGD2127FX (Discontinued 2017 model), Brand New
« Reply #3 on: February 11, 2020, 04:51:10 PM »
up!
Logged
I am Lloyd. I create beautiful noise with IndayBote and Jejaview.

Online CoCa

  • Philmusicus Noobitus
  • *
Re: FTO: Ibanez Prestige RGD2127FX (Discontinued 2017 model), Brand New
« Reply #4 on: May 11, 2020, 10:21:17 AM »
up!
Logged
I am Lloyd. I create beautiful noise with IndayBote and Jejaview.

Online CoCa

  • Philmusicus Noobitus
  • *
Re: FTO: Ibanez Prestige RGD2127FX (Discontinued 2017 model), Brand New
« Reply #5 on: June 07, 2020, 06:59:32 PM »
Pms replied! Up!
Logged
I am Lloyd. I create beautiful noise with IndayBote and Jejaview.

Online CoCa

  • Philmusicus Noobitus
  • *
Re: FTO: Ibanez Prestige RGD2127FX (Discontinued 2017 model), Brand New
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:04:35 PM »
Traded to an Explorer. Thanks PhilMusic!
Logged
I am Lloyd. I create beautiful noise with IndayBote and Jejaview.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 