It's been a while.
Good day, all. Putting my brand new IBANEZ PRESTIGE RGD2127FX, rare and discontinued model, up for trade, bought from Sweetwater USA, complete with Ibanez hardcase and all those fancy papers inside. It comes in the chameleon color scheme which is even rarer.
Specifications for RGD2127FX as copied from their site:
Year(s) produced: 20132017
Sold in: Worldwide (except Asia & China)
Made in: Japan
Finish(es): Invisible Shadow (ISH) / Violet Chameleon Flat (VCF) 20142016
Body
Body type:
Solid body
Body material:
Basswood
Neck joint:
AANJ
Bridge:
Tight-End R-7 fixed
Hardware color:
Cosmo black
Neck
Neck type:
Wizard-7 Prestige RGD
Neck material:
5-piece maple/ wenge w/ KTS titanium rods
Scale length:
673.5mm/ 26½"
Fingerboard material:
Rosewood
Fingerboard inlays:
Small white dot
Frets:
24 / jumbo
Nut:
Graph Tech Black TUSQ XL
Machine heads:
Gotoh SG381 (non-locking)
Electronics/ Strings
Pickup configuration:
HH
Bridge pickup:
Ibanez V87C (H)
Neck pickup:
Ibanez V77C (H)
Controls:
Master volume / 3-way toggle
String gauge (factory):
.010.059
Factory tuning:
1D 2A 3F 4C 5G 6D 7A
RFS/T is, well, it was an impulse buy and I really do prefer 6-strings.
Models I'm interested in are:
- Prestige RG 6-string, preferably fixed bridges
- Gibson LP/SG/Explorer
- Fender Strat/Tele MIA
- Parker Nitefly
Thank you! Guitar is with me in Manila.
0917 808 6093
