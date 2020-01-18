 hulika
FOR SALE: Fernandes MG-80X (HIDE X-Japan signature guitar)

FOR SALE: Fernandes MG-80X (HIDE X-Japan signature guitar)
January 18, 2020, 01:05:50 PM
Actual guitar DEMO:
Facebook Link for photos: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2566384503478340&id=100003204456673
FB: https://www.facebook.com/jay.fox.71

FOR SALE: FERNANDES MG-80X (HIDE X-JAPAN signature guitar)
P11,500 with heavy padded gigbag.
RARE, Collectible, Made in Japan
ACTUAL GUITAR DEMO:
DESCRIPTION:
Aesthetic: 9/10
Function: 10/10
Condition: 10/10
Fully set up, PLUG&PLAY ready!
Low action, No issues, No fret Buzz
MEET UPS: Around Pampanga and nearby Provinces.
Metro Manila Area: All MRT & LRT stations.
LOCATION: Magalang, Pampanga
SHIPPING Available: via J&T express ( BUYER'S EXPENSE)
NOTE: NO RESERVATION, First to pay will get the item.
Please Call/Text/ P.M: 09274581114

Re: FOR SALE: Fernandes MG-80X (HIDE X-Japan signature guitar)
January 21, 2020, 12:23:48 AM
Re: FOR SALE: Fernandes MG-80X (HIDE X-Japan signature guitar)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:00:13 AM »
or TRADE to any Floyded IBANEZ RG
