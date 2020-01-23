Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/philmusic.dotcom
Selling My Pre-loved RJ Tone Master for Only P4,000RFS : hindi na masiyado nagagamit. (may mga gitara pang iba)for photoshttps://imgbbb.com/image/L3NCyFhttps://imgbbb.com/image/L3NPA8https://imgbbb.com/image/L3NWUChttps://imgbbb.com/image/L3Nyrphttps://imgbbb.com/image/L3N9fihttps://imgbbb.com/image/L3Nax7https://imgbbb.com/image/L3Nntxhttps://imgbbb.com/image/L3NsEOhttps://imgbbb.com/image/L3N5Zthttps://imgbbb.com/image/L3NElDhttps://imgbbb.com/image/L3NX95For other questions, here's my contact # : 09068715815Thanks Philmusic!
