 hulika
Topic: Suggest a good beginner drum set

wiccan8888

Suggest a good beginner drum set
February 01, 2020, 09:35:31 PM
Can you suggest a beginner drum set? Not going to be used on gig, just for house practice and self learning.  What brand and model is the best, maybe for around 20k budget.
g0d5_g1ft

Re: Suggest a good beginner drum set
Reply #1 on: Today at 01:56:11 PM
you can start by looking into fernando, maya, lazer, global brands they are all made in china and are just rebranded drums. However, some fernandos offer hanging toms which are a step above the normal skewered toms, in that they allow the drum to breathe a tad easier.

The fernando comes with a zildjian planet Z set and is priced at PHP21,100, just a pinch over your 20k budget, but will is well worth the price.

Do consider that to get entry level kits like this to sound "ok-ish" you will most likely need to spend again to upgrade the heads mainly.

