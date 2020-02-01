you can start by looking into fernando, maya, lazer, global brands they are all made in china and are just rebranded drums. However, some fernandos offer hanging toms which are a step above the normal skewered toms, in that they allow the drum to breathe a tad easier.



The fernando comes with a zildjian planet Z set and is priced at PHP21,100, just a pinch over your 20k budget, but will is well worth the price.



Do consider that to get entry level kits like this to sound "ok-ish" you will most likely need to spend again to upgrade the heads mainly.



