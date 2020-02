Maple TopMahogany Neck & BodyRosewood FingerboardPearl InlaysBounded Neck & BodyGibson Burstbucker Pro Neck & Bridge PickupsKluson "Tulip" TunersWell-Coveted Openbook Headstock (OEM, not converted & exactly like how Gibson does them)P40KProject 2, QC area0921949301909274892787