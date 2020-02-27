 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: FS: Ibanez RG370FMZ Repriced  (Read 87 times)

Online x_crue

  • Netizen Level
  • **
FS: Ibanez RG370FMZ Repriced
« on: February 27, 2020, 11:43:59 AM »
Am selling my Ibanez RG370FMZ.

- Minimal scratches, no dings.
- Change the pick-up rings, volume and tone knobs and Locking nut into Gold units. The originals were tarnished.
- Comes with stock Quantum pickups.
- With trem arm
- Equipped with Dimarzio cliplock straps in black
- Will include a Dimarzio guitar cable
- Also included in the sale is an Ibanez Intonation Adjustment tool.
- With padded bag
Price: Php11,000.00, NOT for trade.

Guitar can be picked-up at SM, San Lazaro or Technological University of the Phils.
PM or text me at 0939 156 8029



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:49:24 PM by x_crue »
Logged

Online x_crue

  • Netizen Level
  • **
Re: FS: Ibanez RG370FMZ Repriced
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:14:52 AM »
bump
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 