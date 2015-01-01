Grandma, Unique Salonga (2018)

Unique may have drawn first blood but this is hardly a win. Too early for him to brag about money in the bag (M, Cha-ching!), for which the IVoS gave him the dreaded slow clap. Nothing here comes close to Mundo, nothing remotely as catchy as Hey Barbara. But thats probably the pointhe wants to burn old disco (Ozone), cut any association with his former band. So, this has to be different, which doesnt mean its good. Hes probably slightly better with lyrics than his ex-bandmates but this is also wanting. Whatever this lacks, without Zild on his side, he overcompensateswith synths. With no Blaster to provide him the funk, he wisely slows down the tempo, goes for quiet acoustic numbers. If only he could reach the depth hes trying to reach (IVoSs I Aint Perfect beats his Midnight Sky by a few inches). Emulations abound, with Beatles being the most obvious, probably late Arctic Monkeys too. But we only make do with emulations when we cant afford or access whats being emulated, which is nearly impossible to be impossible when you have a data plan. Im sure my grandmother didnt listen to this type of thing. And you dont have to over-analyze his lyrics to find meanings which arent there. Hes just turned eighteenas in legalis all hes really trying to say. C+





ClapClapClap!, IV of Spades (2019)

Unique leaving IVoS wasnt probably as big as Ely Buendia graduating from the Eraserheads though it also broke fans, like when Rivermaya lost Bamboo. The more accurate comparison I guess, is when Dennis split up with his brothers Jimmy and Vinggo and christened himself April Boy Regino (the other two continued as April Boys). Unlike the April Boys, IVoS didnt even have an album yet before the split up. While Uniques Grandma could be likened to Bamboo Manalacs debut after he left Bamboo (No Water, No Moon: eclectic, boring), ClapClapClap! is hardly comparable to what Rivermaya had each time they were reduced to a trio (Its Not Easy Being Green in 99, Bagong Liwanag in 07). The more accurate comparison would be Buhay, their first full length album with Jason Fernandezscattershot but not without a few bright spots (Come Inside of My heart, Dulo Ng Hangganan). They may have lost the old disco but with rehashed early 2ks garage-funk (Take That Man) and new wave revival (In My Prison) you can still grind. All in all, the songs rise and fall with tempos, falsettos, and styles. Theres just too much to wade through here, too much to weed out. But not enough weed. B-



PS. If its true that it was the Autotelic/December Avenue fans who started the hate bandwagon online, I would also understand.





Limasawa Street, Ben&Ben (2019)

A track or two could be played at a wedding. And they do dress look like a wedding band. But the best songs here are those which doesnt say happily ever after. It sounded fresh when Up Dharma Down did something like this almost a decade ago. With Ben&Ben, it just sounds like the 2010s version of the 80s or early 90s pre-Ultraelectromaneticpop (see: Bodjies Law of Gravity)just with less synths, more strings, acoustic guitars. Great musicians no doubt, theyre reportedly great live, but one song featuring Ebe Dancel suspiciously sounds like one of the hits of the latters former band. Theyre a decent singles band (Kathang-Isip, Leaves). And on this album they have few decent single songs as wellsongs specifically written for those who want to move on (Mitsa, Tala-arawan). B+





The Problem of Grunge in 2015, or How to Deal with Boredom and Other Stories, or Memoirs of My Nervous Condition, or The Navel-Gazers Guide to Confronting the Self, or Meditations On Life and Death in Metro Manila, Yurei (2015)

Thats not the review yet, thats just the title. Five long titles for an EP containing five short songs with one-word titles delivered at 320 kilobits per second. Possible problems with Windows: file name is too long, the path is too long. They dont sound like Nirvana, I SWEAR! But their vocalist looks like a Japanese Kult Cobain. B

