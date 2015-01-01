Grandma, Unique Salonga (2018)
Unique may have drawn first blood but this is hardly a win. Too early for him to brag about money in the bag (M, Cha-ching!), for which the IVoS gave him the dreaded slow clap. Nothing here comes close to Mundo, nothing remotely as catchy as Hey Barbara. But thats probably the pointhe wants to burn old disco (Ozone), cut any association with his former band. So, this has to be different, which doesnt mean its good. Hes probably slightly better with lyrics than his ex-bandmates but this is also wanting. Whatever this lacks, without Zild on his side, he overcompensateswith synths. With no Blaster to provide him the funk, he wisely slows down the tempo, goes for quiet acoustic numbers. If only he could reach the depth hes trying to reach (IVoSs I Aint Perfect beats his Midnight Sky by a few inches). Emulations abound, with Beatles being the most obvious, probably late Arctic Monkeys too. But we only make do with emulations when we cant afford or access whats being emulated, which is nearly impossible to be impossible when you have a data plan. Im sure my grandmother didnt listen to this type of thing. And you dont have to over-analyze his lyrics to find meanings which arent there. Hes just turned eighteenas in legalis all hes really trying to say. C+
ClapClapClap!, IV of Spades (2019)
Unique leaving IVoS wasnt probably as big as Ely Buendia graduating from the Eraserheads though it also broke fans, like when Rivermaya lost Bamboo. The more accurate comparison I guess, is when Dennis split up with his brothers Jimmy and Vinggo and christened himself April Boy Regino (the other two continued as April Boys). Unlike the April Boys, IVoS didnt even have an album yet before the split up. While Uniques Grandma could be likened to Bamboo Manalacs debut after he left Bamboo (No Water, No Moon: eclectic, boring), ClapClapClap! is hardly comparable to what Rivermaya had each time they were reduced to a trio (Its Not Easy Being Green in 99, Bagong Liwanag in 07). The more accurate comparison would be Buhay, their first full length album with Jason Fernandezscattershot but not without a few bright spots (Come Inside of My heart, Dulo Ng Hangganan). They may have lost the old disco but with rehashed early 2ks garage-funk (Take That Man) and new wave revival (In My Prison) you can still grind. All in all, the songs rise and fall with tempos, falsettos, and styles. Theres just too much to wade through here, too much to weed out. But not enough weed. B-
PS. If its true that it was the Autotelic/December Avenue fans who started the hate bandwagon online, I would also understand.
Limasawa Street, Ben&Ben (2019)
A track or two could be played at a wedding. And they do dress look like a wedding band. But the best songs here are those which doesnt say happily ever after. It sounded fresh when Up Dharma Down did something like this almost a decade ago. With Ben&Ben, it just sounds like the 2010s version of the 80s or early 90s pre-Ultraelectromaneticpop (see: Bodjies Law of Gravity)just with less synths, more strings, acoustic guitars. Great musicians no doubt, theyre reportedly great live, but one song featuring Ebe Dancel suspiciously sounds like one of the hits of the latters former band. Theyre a decent singles band (Kathang-Isip, Leaves). And on this album they have few decent single songs as wellsongs specifically written for those who want to move on (Mitsa, Tala-arawan). B+
The Problem of Grunge in 2015, or How to Deal with Boredom and Other Stories, or Memoirs of My Nervous Condition, or The Navel-Gazers Guide to Confronting the Self, or Meditations On Life and Death in Metro Manila, Yurei (2015)
Thats not the review yet, thats just the title. Five long titles for an EP containing five short songs with one-word titles delivered at 320 kilobits per second. Possible problems with Windows: file name is too long, the path is too long. They dont sound like Nirvana, I SWEAR! But their vocalist looks like a Japanese Kult Cobain. B