 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: FOR SALE: Fernandes TEJ 95s With Sustainer pickup.  (Read 63 times)

Offline FOX JAY

  • Philmusicus Noobitus
  • *
FOR SALE: Fernandes TEJ 95s With Sustainer pickup.
« on: March 01, 2020, 05:08:26 PM »
click the link for photos> https://www.facebook.com/jay.fox.71

FOR SALE: Fernandes TEJ 95s With Sustainer pickup.
Made in Japan
P13,000 only with softcase.
P13,000 only with softcase.
ACTUAL Guitar Demo:
Aesthetic: 9/10
Function: 10/10
Condition: 10/10
Fully set up, PLUG&PLAY ready!
Low action, No issues, No fret Buzz.
Has some scratches and 1 small dent.
MEET UPS: Around Pampanga and nearby Provinces.
Metro Manila Area: All MRT & LRT stations.
LOCATION: Magalang, Pampanga
SHIPPING Available: via J&T express ( BUYER'S EXPENSE)
NOTE: NO RESERVATION, First to pay will get the item.
Please Call/Text/ P.M: 09274581114
« Last Edit: Today at 03:06:47 AM by FOX JAY »
Logged

Offline FOX JAY

  • Philmusicus Noobitus
  • *
Re: FOR SALE: Fernandes TEJ 95s With Sustainer pickup.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:07:06 AM »
FOR SALE: Fernandes TEJ 95s With Sustainer pickup.
Made in Japan
P13,000 only with softcase.
P13,000 only with softcase.
ACTUAL Guitar Demo:
Aesthetic: 9/10
Function: 10/10
Condition: 10/10
Fully set up, PLUG&PLAY ready!
Low action, No issues, No fret Buzz.
Has some scratches and 1 small dent.
MEET UPS: Around Pampanga and nearby Provinces.
Metro Manila Area: All MRT & LRT stations.
LOCATION: Magalang, Pampanga
SHIPPING Available: via J&T express ( BUYER'S EXPENSE)
NOTE: NO RESERVATION, First to pay will get the item.
Please Call/Text/ P.M: 09274581114
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 