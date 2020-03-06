 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: LF: Bassist & Vocalist  (Read 294 times)

Online sko

  • Regular Member
  • ***
LF: Bassist & Vocalist
« on: March 06, 2020, 07:54:58 PM »
Influences: Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Metallica, Sepultura, Fear Factory, Deftones, RATM ,Karnivool, Mudvayne, 90's Bands & the like.

Preferably same influences para mas magiging madali sa pag buo ng compositions.

Cubao area ang studio for rehearsal

Sa mga interested at detalye pwede mag PM or contact 09066905940 (Globe)

Thanks! 👊
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:12:06 PM by sko »
Logged

Offline kyle travers

  • Forum Fanatic
  • ****
Re: LF: Bassist & Guitarist (Metal Genre)
« Reply #1 on: March 06, 2020, 08:15:20 PM »
Quote from: sko on March 06, 2020, 07:54:58 PM
Influences: Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Sepultura, Deftones, RATM ,Karnivool, Mudvayne, 90's Bands & the like.

We have our own Studio (Rehearsal/Recording) kaya probably mas magiging convenient sa magiging members.

Preferably same influences para mas magiging madali sa pag buo ng compositions.

Valenzuela or Nearby areas sana, Pwede din sa malayo basta willing mag travel.

Sa mga interested at detalye pwede mag PM or contact 09066905940 (Globe)

Thanks!
Pm sir

Sent from my INE-LX2 using Tapatalk

Logged

Online sko

  • Regular Member
  • ***
Re: LF: Bassist & Vocalist
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:50:34 PM »
up

Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 