Selling price: 16,000used but not abused. low action no fret buzz. in superb condition. just a few hairline scratches which is normal. panalo tunog ng preamp. with shadow pickup and grover tuners. intonated and set up by jun castro. with gigbag. see link above for pics.im willing to trade sa mga sumusunod:1. frender mim strat with sss or ssh config.2. any strat of the same value basta sss or ssh config.3. pwede ring 2 guitars as long as it meets d same value. if not, add kau ng cash. i prefer kahit isang strat and jr sized acoustic with preamp/pickup4. epihone lespaul of d same value.text me since im not always online. 09996662242