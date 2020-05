There are currently 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines, and thereís a growing fear a number of cases are going undetected. As the Senate panel yesterday pointed out, there arenít enough testing kits for a population of 100 million, so the Department of Health has adopted an algorithm for triage for patients who might be showing signs of COVID-19.Hereís how to differentiate the symptoms of the common cold and the flu from COVID-19: