Behringer UMC404HD (2 units)Specs: https://www.behringer.com/Categories/Behringer/Computer-Audio/Interfaces/UMC404HD/p/P0BK1#googtrans(en |en)- 1st owner (got this shipped from amazon.com), used but not abused, mint condition, no working issues.- complete with box, manuals, usb cable and power supply adaptor (this unit doesnít have any cd/software included). Only thing thatís missing is the free sticker 😁- w/ 48v phantom power capability.- selling for 8.5k each (slightly negotiable pag 2 unit ang kukunin).- RFS: planning to upgrade to more digital inputs (via ADAT)PICS:09989636970Alabang/BGC meetups