Made in Japan with the rarer Gibson headstockNewly refretted by Guitar HospitalBone nutKinman 59s PU setMahogany body setneck mahogany neckOriginal Gotoh stoptailOriginal Gotoh ABROriginal Gotoh Kluson tunersSwitchcraft toggleW/ Epiphone hardcase35K slightly negotiableFS/FT to Fender Strat, Orville/Epi (MIJ) Les Paul