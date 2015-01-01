Finally, its here!!
My first high end, one time big time purchase.. my first ever Gibson..
Due to reading all the negative comments about Gibson, over the years, I have learned to avoid them. Having never played one, this was a gamble.
It was a big risk ordering online.. The store I bought this from is the only store that has it and it's from another state.. Knowing the horror stories, I was really afraid of getting a lemon.
But when I opened it, played it, all my fears where unfounded.. This is a really great guitar.. solidly built and its in the right shade of Cherry that I love on ES guitars.Untitled
by D Y
, on FlickrUntitled
by D Y
, on Flickr
The VOS finish is nice.. I know some dont like it.. but I do.. the light relicing on the hardwares as well.. not too overdone and I like it this way..
I also had a lot of experience with Casinos, and Korean built hollowbodies.. This is definitely worth the money.. and a few steps above those.. I have never tried a Japanese made Casino, but I know for a fact that Japanese guitars are well made and probably couldve been the same quality for lesser price.
But I want a Gibson, and I want my first one to be a nice one.. No buzzing, perfect action out of the box (for me, although I play 11's and this would be re-strung and nut cut properly when my luthier's shop opens).. hardwares are solid.
I think some people may be exaggerating things a bit on Gibson's quality.. but i know some are true.. but Im happy I'm one of the people who got a good one..Untitled
by D Y
, on FlickrUntitled
by D Y
, on Flickr
The neck feels great! chunky quartersawn mahogany (as per spec sheet).. Man I was expecting a slim neck, but this one is nice and round.. although I wish it was fatter, like 1-inch all through, but this is fine.. very comfortable..
and the rosewood is very nice, dark and well conditioned.Untitled
by D Y
, on FlickrUntitled
by D Y
, on Flickr
Now of course, there are some things that I think couldve done better.. Nut is a bit high, but thats okay as it's going to be recut for 11's.. and some very minor finish flaw on the f-holes, where the black goes over the red paint.. I can live with it..
and some minor tooling marks on the fretboard binding edges.. for this price, I would expect QC people would take some time correcting those.. so those are the bad..
All in all, the tone is glorious and the good outweighs the bad for me.. Def not going back, I'll keep it and play it long..
coming from a Fender nut and a Telecaster addict, I can say, I might have been swayed and now going to the dark side.. I look forward to getting another Gibson.. probably an ES-335 or a Les Paul??Untitled
by D Y
, on FlickrUntitled
by D Y
, on Flickr