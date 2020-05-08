 hulika
Author Topic: FS: PRS-SE Singlecut  (Read 335 times)

anot

  Philmusicus Noobitus
  • *
FS: PRS-SE Singlecut
« on: May 08, 2020, 09:34:23 PM »
Selling my beloved (& my very personal) PRS-SE Singlecut (Korean). Upgraded with StewMac low-output vintage Humbuckers, Grover locking tuners & TUSQ Nut. 
There's a little chip on the top body-edge of the guitar. It's purely cosmetic & wont affect it's beautiful vintage dark tone.
Selling if for 29k.
Payment method -  BDO or RCBC bank transfer/deposit. Palawan or Cebuana Lhuillier.
Free shipping within Cebu City.  Outside Cebu, buyer shall pay for shipping.

My name & phone number:
Arnold Ang - 09472287228 or 09277106527

Thank You very much.











« Last Edit: May 31, 2020, 03:12:58 PM by anot »
Logged

anot

  Philmusicus Noobitus
  • *
Re: FS: PRS-SE Singlecut
« Reply #1 on: May 09, 2020, 04:34:04 AM »
..up
Logged

anot

  Philmusicus Noobitus
  • *
Re: FS: PRS-SE Singlecut
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:37:31 PM »
..up.. keep safe everyone
Logged
