Selling my beloved (& my very personal) PRS-SE Singlecut (Korean). Upgraded with StewMac low-output vintage Humbuckers, Grover locking tuners & TUSQ Nut.
There's a little chip on the top body-edge of the guitar. It's purely cosmetic & wont affect it's beautiful vintage dark tone.
Selling if for 29k.
Payment method - BDO or RCBC bank transfer/deposit. Palawan or Cebuana Lhuillier.
Free shipping within Cebu City. Outside Cebu, buyer shall pay for shipping.
My name & phone number:
Arnold Ang - 09472287228 or 09277106527
Thank You very much.