Selling my beloved PRS-SE Singlecut. Upgraded with StewMac vintage Humbuckers, Grover locking tuners & TUSQ Nut.Selling if for 25k.Payment method - BDO or RCBC bank transfer/deposit. Palawan or Cebuana Lhuillier.Free delivery within Cebu City. Outside Cebu, buyer shall pay for shipping.My name & phone number:Arnold Ang - 09472287228 or 09277106527Thank You very much.