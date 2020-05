Guitars for sale:



Epiphone Elitist Les Paul Standard Plus

-All stock tobacco burst, Serial number shows the guitar was made in 2008, the last year these guitars were made before being discontinued.

- will come with a Gibson soft case

-Selling for 50k



Fender Telecaster Custom 72 MIJ

- Stock, all black

- No case

- Selling for 35k



Meetups after ECQ.

All prices are negotiable but please no lowballers. Send me a message here or SMS 09088966988 for pictures.



Thanks Philmusic.