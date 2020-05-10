Guitars for sale:



Epiphone Elitist Les Paul Standard Plus

-All stock tobacco burst, Serial number shows the guitar was made in 2008, the last year these guitars were made before being discontinued.

- will come with a Gibson soft case

-Selling for 45k



Fender Telecaster Custom 72 MIJ SOLD.



Meetups after ECQ. All items in Southwoods Biñan Laguna.

All prices are negotiable but please no lowballers.

Trade? Looking for 5- 15W tube amps .. can add cash

Send me a message here or SMS 09088966988 for pictures.



Thanks Philmusic.

