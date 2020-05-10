 hulika
FS/FT Epiphone Elitist LP MIJ

FS/FT Epiphone Elitist LP MIJ
May 10, 2020, 04:40:27 PM
Guitars for sale:

Epiphone Elitist Les Paul Standard Plus
          -All stock tobacco burst, Serial number shows the guitar was made in 2008, the last year these guitars were made before being discontinued.
         - will come with a Gibson soft case
          -Selling for 45k

Fender Telecaster Custom 72 MIJ SOLD.
 
Meetups after ECQ.  All items in Southwoods Biñan Laguna.
All prices are negotiable but please no lowballers.
Trade?  Looking for 5- 15W tube amps .. can add cash
Send me a message here or  SMS 09088966988  for pictures.

Thanks Philmusic.
 
Last Edit: June 11, 2020, 01:10:41 PM
May 13, 2020, 10:11:14 AM
May 18, 2020, 06:55:05 PM
May 27, 2020, 11:57:36 PM
May 29, 2020, 06:22:12 PM
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:35:50 PM »
