Guitars for sale:
Epiphone Elitist Les Paul Standard Plus
-All stock tobacco burst, Serial number shows the guitar was made in 2008, the last year these guitars were made before being discontinued.
- will come with a Gibson soft case
-Selling for 45k
Fender Telecaster Custom 72 MIJ SOLD.
Meetups after ECQ. All items in Southwoods Biñan Laguna.
All prices are negotiable but please no lowballers.
Trade? Looking for 5- 15W tube amps .. can add cash
Send me a message here or SMS 09088966988 for pictures.
Thanks Philmusic.