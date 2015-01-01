Bought from Japan.
Honest issue, original owner added a tone knob but it was removed and sealed using wood putty by the previous owner (notice the pink dot on the body). It does NOT affect the tone or playability of the guitar. Everything was reverted to stock, there are NO issues with the wiring too.
This guitar is hard to come by nowadays so it's a rare find. Comes with an old Gator gig bag.
No swaps. RFS: Strat.
Meet-ups: Shell Bicutan or Paseo de Magallanes, Makati - option to have it shipped at the buyer's expense.
Pics: https://www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/676799952895967/