Selling the following guitars:



Fender American Original Telecaster - 99k

- 3 tone sunburst, rosewood fretboard

- like new complete with OHSC and papers



Fender American Professional Telecaster - 60k

- butterscotch, maple fretboard

- mint complete with OHSC and papers



Fender American Vintage Stratocaster - 70k

- white, rosewood fretboard

- 9/10 cosmetics with OHSC



Again for sale only. Viber me for pics - 09175182430