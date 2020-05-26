 hulika
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSO: MIA and MIJ Guitars - Fender, FGN, PRS  (Read 230 times)

Online jgmredor

  • Senior Member
  • ***
FSO: MIA and MIJ Guitars - Fender, FGN, PRS
« on: May 26, 2020, 09:54:35 AM »
Time for the annual purge.

Viber me at 09175182430. Serious inquiries only.
Free shipping in Metro Manila. Thanks. Low ballers will be ignored.

Fender American Original Telecaster - 99k
- 3 tone sunburst, rosewood fretboard
- like new complete with OHSC and papers

Fender American Professional Telecaster - SOLD
- butterscotch, maple fretboard
- mint complete with OHSC and papers

Fender American Vintage Stratocaster - 70k
- white, rosewood fretboard
- 9/10 cosmetics with OHSC lost papers

FGN J. Classic Tele Burst - 36k
- sunburst, rosewood fretboard
- upgraded pickups BKP True Grit set
- free bnew brass saddles not yet installed
- mint complete with FGN bag and papers

PRS USA S2 Custom 22 - 63k
- blue, rosewood fretboard
- mint complete with PRS bag and papers

Again for sale only.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:39:08 AM by jgmredor »
Logged

Online jgmredor

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: FSO: MIA and MIJ Guitars - Fender, FGN, PRS
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:57:13 AM »
Updated
Logged

Online jgmredor

  • Senior Member
  • ***
Re: FSO: MIA and MIJ Guitars - Fender, FGN, PRS
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:39:32 AM »
Am Pro Tele sold
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 