Band Rehearsal/Recording Studio Registry

Re: Band Rehearsal/Recording Studio Registry
« Reply #400 on: September 14, 2015, 05:36:21 PM »
Studio Location: Quezon City

Studio Name: BumShelter Studios

Studio Address: 517 Kalapati St., Villilia Village, Novaliches, Quezon City

Services: Band Rehearsals

Instruments:
             Gretsch Catalina Club Mod drum kit
             PDP Ace Brass Snare
             Peavey Bandit 112 Guitar Amp
             Marshall AVT50 Tribute
             Hartke HA2500 Bass Amp Head
             GK Gallien Krueger Bass Cabinets
             Behringer Xenyx X1832USB Mixer           
             Shure Microphones
                         
Rates: PhP 130/hour (10am-3pm)
            PhP 180/hour (3pm-10pm)

Contact No.: 0939-1788744, 0916-3078180

Website/Email: https://www.facebook.com/BumShelterStudios






Re: Band Rehearsal/Recording Studio Registry
« Reply #401 on: September 30, 2015, 10:48:03 AM »
Studio Name: Glass Tone Studio
Studio Location: Quezon City
Studio Address: 608 Quezon Ave Brgy Tatalon Q.C
In front of Sto Dominggo church and near Andoks.
Services:Band Rehearsal
Rates: P200/Hour
Contact No: 09157494869

Gear:
IMPERIAL STAR 18" BASS DRUM KIT
x2 LINE 6 SPIDER IV HD150 150W and 4x12 GUITAR HALF STACK
HARTKE HA3500 350W and 4.5XL - BASS CABINET
SAMSON Auro D412 - 400W 2-Way Active Loudspeake
X2 BEHRINGER DYNAMIC MIC XM8500

Page: https://www.facebook.com/glasstonestudio





Re: Band Rehearsal/Recording Studio Registry
« Reply #402 on: September 30, 2015, 07:32:36 PM »
Studio Location: Banawe, Quezon City
Studio Name: Sumata Sounds Studio
Studio Address: 19 Ubay st. QC beside Happy Lulu resto
Services: Band rehearsal, Multi-track recording, live recording, voice overs, radio ad, campaign jingle, music videos, minus one vocal recording, music arrangement.

Gears:
Yamaha Gigmaker drumset
Sabian B8 crash and ride cymbals
Fender Frontman 25R guitar amp
Stagg 60 GAR guitar amp
RageAmps Superbass amp
Shure SM57
Audio Technica AT2020
KRK Rockit 5 Studio Monitors
Alesis Multimix Mixer Interface

Gears for rent:
Ibanez AS73 Artcore electric guitar
Takamine G series acoustic guitar with pickup
Casio Privia PX-130 88-keys keyboard
Stagg bass guitar

Rates:
Band Rehearsal: 250/hr
Multi-track recording: 600/hr

Live recording with VIDEO (for minus one vocal recording or acoustic with vocals) - 1k per song, 2.5k for 3 songs

Live recording with video (full band) - 2.5k per song with free mixing!

Studio Performance Music video - starts at 3.5k

Do you have original songs but you don't have a band to play for it??
We provide musical arrangement and we can turn your song into a fullband production for an affordable price.

For inquiries, don't hesitate to contact us :)

Contact No.: 0906-4934190
Website/Email: www.facebook.com/sumatasounds










Re: Band Rehearsal/Recording Studio Registry
« Reply #403 on: October 06, 2015, 08:47:02 PM »
Studio Location: La Salle Vito Cruz
Studio Name: Transound
Studio Address: 2487 Conchu cor. Estrada Streets, Vito Cruz, Manila
Services: Band Rehearsal Studio, Live Recording, Pro Lights and Sound Rental
Rates: 240/hr.
Contact No.: 09208084952
Facebook: www.facebook.com/transoundph


Re: Band Rehearsal/Recording Studio Registry
« Reply #404 on: October 10, 2015, 11:09:10 AM »
Re: Band Rehearsal/Recording Studio Registry
« Reply #405 on: November 07, 2015, 10:46:37 PM »
Studio Location: Caloocan City (C-3 Road)
Studio Name: Studio Thon Band Rehearsal
Studio Address: 108 San Diego Street Caloocan City
Services: Band Rehearsal Studio
Rates: 150/hr.
Contact No.: 09208084952

Equipments:
Laney RB3
Behringer Gtx60
Fender Automatic SE
TAMA Rhythm Mate with ZBT Cymbals

Free Use of:
1 electric guitar
1 bass guitar

Additional guitar: 20php/hr
Drumstick: 10php/hr

Parking Space available (1 vehicle only)
Open 9am to 6pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Close on weekdays



Re: Band Rehearsal/Recording Studio Registry
« Reply #406 on: December 24, 2015, 05:48:11 PM »
Looking for band rehearsal studio in palanan makati.
Re: Band Rehearsal/Recording Studio Registry
« Reply #407 on: April 02, 2016, 05:31:15 PM »
Studio Location: Quezon City
Studio Name: CG Sounds
Studio Address: 46 Scout Tobias St., cor. Scout Fuentebella St.,
Barangay Laging Handa, Quezon City
Services: Audio/Music/Video Productions
Rates: Php850/hour
Contact No.: 09166453818, 09279219767
Re: Band Rehearsal/Recording Studio Registry
« Reply #408 on: May 19, 2016, 01:45:20 PM »
Studio Location: Makati (at the back of University of Makati)
Studio Name: Rockista Band Rehearsal Studio
Studio Address: 151 Teacher's Compound B4 Ext West Rembo Makati
Services: Rehearsal, recording (demo/live),
Rates: rehearsal - P180/hr; live sound recording - P250/hr
Contact No.: 09164864403 (globe) / 09436244885 (sun)
Website/Email: https://m.facebook.com/rockistastudio/
Re: Band Rehearsal/Recording Studio Registry
« Reply #409 on: October 08, 2016, 10:07:29 PM »
Studio Location:NOVALICHES, QC (near sm novaliches)
Studio Name: Mindscapes lab
Services: Rehearsal/ lessons/ recording
Rates: rehearsal - 200 per hr rehearsal, live recording 500php per hr
Contact No. 09182826948
Website/Email: https://www.facebook.com/mindscapeslab/

MINDSCAPES LAB Rates:
200php Band Rehearsal (per hr)
560php (3 hrs)

LESSONS
GUITAR (acoustic/ electric ) 400php per hr,minimum of 5 lessons
UKULELE 350php per hr minimum of 5 lessons
BASS 350php per hr min. of 5 lessons

LIVE RECORDING
Acoustic / vocal recording 450php per hr
Full Band 500php per hr
(video rec, single shot) 150php per song

FOR RESERVATION, NO WALK-INS.
10am - 10pm Mon to Sunday

LOCATION: Borromeo Apartments, Carlos st, Ramos compound, Brgy. San Bartolome, Nuvali ches
(Located near TV5, SM Novaliches, St.John of Beverly, Flying V Carlos st.)

https://www.facebook.com/mindscapeslab/  :)

09182826948 - RIGIL BORROMEO

































Demo:
Re: Band Rehearsal/Recording Studio Registry
« Reply #410 on: November 03, 2017, 04:29:18 AM »
Mga masters, san po may available na rehearsal studio na open 24 hours or pwede magpa-sched ng early morning? Within QC area po sana, pero kung accessible naman within EDSA, Manila, pwedeng-pwede din po.

Salamat in advance.

PS: Request din po sana sa mga magpopost ng details ng studio nyo po, pwede po pakisama yung operating hours? Request lang din naman :D

Sana merong studio open 24 hours para sa mga mid/graveyard shift peeps :)
Re: Band Rehearsal/Recording Studio Registry
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 10:04:26 PM »
Any active rehersals studio near Sucat or Betterliving Paranaque?
Online ohgravity20

  • Philmusicus Addictus
  • *****
Re: Band Rehearsal/Recording Studio Registry
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 10:05:38 PM »
