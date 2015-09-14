Studio Location: Banawe, Quezon City

Studio Name: Sumata Sounds Studio

Studio Address: 19 Ubay st. QC beside Happy Lulu resto

Services: Band rehearsal, Multi-track recording, live recording, voice overs, radio ad, campaign jingle, music videos, minus one vocal recording, music arrangement.



Gears:

Yamaha Gigmaker drumset

Sabian B8 crash and ride cymbals

Fender Frontman 25R guitar amp

Stagg 60 GAR guitar amp

RageAmps Superbass amp

Shure SM57

Audio Technica AT2020

KRK Rockit 5 Studio Monitors

Alesis Multimix Mixer Interface



Gears for rent:

Ibanez AS73 Artcore electric guitar

Takamine G series acoustic guitar with pickup

Casio Privia PX-130 88-keys keyboard

Stagg bass guitar



Rates:

Band Rehearsal: 250/hr

Multi-track recording: 600/hr



Live recording with VIDEO (for minus one vocal recording or acoustic with vocals) - 1k per song, 2.5k for 3 songs

Live recording with video (full band) - 2.5k per song with free mixing!

Studio Performance Music video - starts at 3.5k