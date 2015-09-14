Studio Location:NOVALICHES, QC (near sm novaliches)
Studio Name: Mindscapes lab
Services: Rehearsal/ lessons/ recording
Rates: rehearsal - 200 per hr rehearsal, live recording 500php per hr
Contact No. 09182826948
Website/Email: https://www.facebook.com/mindscapeslab/
FOR RESERVATION, NO WALK-INS.
10am - 10pm Mon to Sunday
LOCATION: Borromeo Apartments, Carlos st, Ramos compound, Brgy. San Bartolome, Nuvali ches
09182826948 - RIGIL BORROMEO
Demo: