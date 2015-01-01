Selling an operational Recording & Rehearsal Studio Business. Fully operational with clean legal papers, employees, and functioning business system. Already established so promotions are very easy to execute.



Reason for selling: Owner is leaving



Location: Project 6 QC (near Visayas Avenue)

Commercial complex 2nd floor near a Church.

30 sqm area

With own CR



Studio Specs:



Inner room construction of hardyflex and acoustic boards

Outer room construction of hardyflex.

Bass traps custom made for Studio and Office

Carpeted studio

1 2.5hp split type inverter aircondition for Studio

1 1.5hp split type inverter aircondition for office

2 wood couches

1 executive chair for audio engineer

3 plastic cabinets for equipment storage

2 white boards for scheduling

Equipment Specs:



-Top of the line 4th Gen i5 PC, 1 TB Hard Drive with Extra 500 GB Drive and 1TB external Drive. 8gb Ram.

-Original Cubase 7 Installed and complete plug ins for mixing and mastering

-20" LG LED Monitor

-M-Audio AV 40 Active Monitor Speakers

-M-Audio Fastrack 8R Recording interface (8 simultaneous mic/line recording) with octane preamps built in.

-High Quality Klotz Cables with Neutrik Connectors for rehearsals and recording

-400 watts Behringer Mixing console

-2 15" Crown speakers for rehearsals

-Tama Superstar Drumset (white)

-Drum Cymbals Set

-Tama Cobra Pedal

-Laney RB3 Bass Amp

-Laney LX 65R Guitar amp

-RJ GA 50 Vintage Style guitar amp

-Samson Q7 rehearsal mics

-1 Audiotechnica (Japan) 3050 vocal condenser

-1 Sure SM 57 instrument mic for snare and guitar amp miking

-1 Audiotechnica (Japan) pro-kick 45 kick drum mic

-2 Samson q-tom mics for tom tom miking

-2 Nady CM 90 Overhead Condenser mics

-1 Samson 4 channel headphone monitor amp

-2 Direct Interface boxes

-1 Samson S-Split Cable splitter

-5 Superlux Monitoring Headphones

-3 mic stands

-1 condenser mic stand

-1 Keyboard stand

-Assorted connectors and adapters

-2 Strat style electric guitars

-1 Bass guitar

Feel free to inquire for other details and meet ups for negotiation.



Contact: 09360419851



PRICE: 300,000php