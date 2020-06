Hi guys,I'm selling my BNEW BEHRINGER X-TOUCH. I only had it for one day.Complete with box. I've read this works great with Logic Pro X, Cubase andother DAWs, but not so much with Pro Tools. It's just not compatible withsoftware I use for work.PRICE: 30K FIXEDRFS: Not very compatible with Pro Tools. I like it so much but turns out we're not meant to be.For faster transaction: MSG 09274934676 not very active here in Philmusic.Thanks!