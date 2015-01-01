Khangkhungkherrnitz | Parokya Ni Edgar | 1996

TVJs Tough Hits is the blueprint they patterned this from. And anything by Yoyoy Villame. And since theyre three heads harder than TVJ, the goofs are sandwiched between originals and parodies come in full form. Radioheads first hit became Trip, a tale about addiction to siopao made in Shaolin House, one from The Clash became The Crush, and Tatlong Araw was supposedly borrowed from Yanos Mc Jo. The originals are no less catchy and memorable (Buloy, Maniwala Ka Sana). If Stephen Malkmus and Spiral Stairs once made up a story about getting into a fight while auditioning for Beverly Hills, 90210, PNE has a song about trying it out for the Tuesday Edition of Kuya Germs Thats Entertainment. Up to this day, Im still apprehensive about playing Lutong Bahay really loud, that my neighborselderly folks, mothers, from Batangas and elsewherewould find the play on cuss words and innuendos offensive, disrespectful. That Darius Semanas mother (theyre from Lipa Batangas) is probably cool with and even proud of it, I find a bit comforting. Still, a song about eating your girlfriends mothers special pancake in the morning isnt something your girlfriend and her mother would probably want to hear. A-







Buruguduystuntugudunstuy | Parokya Ni Edgar | 1997

Its slightly less funny the second time around but you can always have a second helping. This has better packaging than the first. And I like it that theyre superheroes this time (probably a reference to Wilce Portacios work on Rivermayas Trip) and Chito Mirandas superpowers is that of a metro aide. And much better title tooit sounds like a drum roll minus the cymbal crash at the end. With parodies reduced from three to one (Alimango, based on Pearl Jams Animal) one expects more of their own (Sayang, Sampip). Not all fillers are killers. Not all non-fillers are killers. But give em props for adding tubal and walanjo in the wiktionary and for giving their most earnest straight-faced ode to the bird without being too cocky or dicky about it. Have to thank them for salvaging Harana too, even though it is probably that one song that opened the doors to the sappy acoustic ballads that took over after (i.e., Aiza Seguerra, Paolo Santos). A-







Gulong Itlog Gulong | Parokya Ni Edgar |1999

Their stab at sincerity is probably as worthwhile as their funniest gag yet, the non-song, non-filler Cobra Bird. Their parody of Cakes cover of Gloria Gaynors disco hit is a winner but the non-killer fillers outnumber the killer non-fillers (Saan Man Patungo, Inuman Na). **







Bigotilyo | Parokya Ni Edgar | 2003

I remember listening to this on a bootleg tape a friend gave me, which was a bit weird at the time when pirated CDs come as cheap as 3-in-1 briefs from the baratilyo. IIRC this cassette has slightly different track sequence. It starts with Mr. Suave, then The Yes Yes Show, and so on. And I listened to this tape for weeks on end and was surprised to see a different track listing when I finally saw the CD. Surprisingly, there are only two fillers, which says a lot for a band who could probably put out a greatest hits fillers compilation. The parodies arent anywhere near as good as the old ones (Chikinini, parody of Yanos Banana [pineapple], Suck on the pie Yo! is OK, Katawan, possibly among their worst) but they have more songs than ever! And theyre all effing good (Alumni Homecoming, Choco Latte). Heck, even the deep cuts are hellishly gewd (Absorbing Man, Ted Hannah). And while their songs have always been varied as their antics (this has parodies of kundiman, hip-hop, bossanova, theres even a Led Zeppelin-esque guitar solos near the end of Side A) this is slightly more varied than the usual. PNE shows noticeable growth and maturity here. That theyre sporting fake mustaches on the cover might be the most ingenious joke they ever thought up, or maybe, just pure coincidence. A



