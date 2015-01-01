Khangkhungkherrnitz | Parokya Ni Edgar | 1996
TVJs Tough Hits is the blueprint they patterned this from. And anything by Yoyoy Villame. And since theyre three heads harder than TVJ, the goofs are sandwiched between originals and parodies come in full form. Radioheads first hit became Trip, a tale about addiction to siopao made in Shaolin House, one from The Clash became The Crush, and Tatlong Araw was supposedly borrowed from Yanos Mc Jo. The originals are no less catchy and memorable (Buloy, Maniwala Ka Sana). If Stephen Malkmus and Spiral Stairs once made up a story about getting into a fight while auditioning for Beverly Hills, 90210, PNE has a song about trying it out for the Tuesday Edition of Kuya Germs Thats Entertainment. Up to this day, Im still apprehensive about playing Lutong Bahay really loud, that my neighborselderly folks, mothers, from Batangas and elsewherewould find the play on cuss words and innuendos offensive, disrespectful. That Darius Semanas mother (theyre from Lipa Batangas) is probably cool with and even proud of it, I find a bit comforting. Still, a song about eating your girlfriends mothers special pancake in the morning isnt something your girlfriend and her mother would probably want to hear. A-
Buruguduystuntugudunstuy | Parokya Ni Edgar | 1997
Its slightly less funny the second time around but you can always have a second helping. This has better packaging than the first. And I like it that theyre superheroes this time (probably a reference to Wilce Portacios work on Rivermayas Trip) and Chito Mirandas superpowers is that of a metro aide. And much better title tooit sounds like a drum roll minus the cymbal crash at the end. With parodies reduced from three to one (Alimango, based on Pearl Jams Animal) one expects more of their own (Sayang, Sampip). Not all fillers are killers. Not all non-fillers are killers. But give em props for adding tubal and walanjo in the wiktionary and for giving their most earnest straight-faced ode to the bird without being too cocky or dicky about it. Have to thank them for salvaging Harana too, even though it is probably that one song that opened the doors to the sappy acoustic ballads that took over after (i.e., Aiza Seguerra, Paolo Santos). A-
Gulong Itlog Gulong | Parokya Ni Edgar |1999
Their stab at sincerity is probably as worthwhile as their funniest gag yet, the non-song, non-filler Cobra Bird. Their parody of Cakes cover of Gloria Gaynors disco hit is a winner but the non-killer fillers outnumber the killer non-fillers (Saan Man Patungo, Inuman Na). **
Bigotilyo | Parokya Ni Edgar | 2003
I remember listening to this on a bootleg tape a friend gave me, which was a bit weird at the time when pirated CDs come as cheap as 3-in-1 briefs from the baratilyo. IIRC this cassette has slightly different track sequence. It starts with Mr. Suave, then The Yes Yes Show, and so on. And I listened to this tape for weeks on end and was surprised to see a different track listing when I finally saw the CD. Surprisingly, there are only two fillers, which says a lot for a band who could probably put out a greatest hits fillers compilation. The parodies arent anywhere near as good as the old ones (Chikinini, parody of Yanos Banana [pineapple], Suck on the pie Yo! is OK, Katawan, possibly among their worst) but they have more songs than ever! And theyre all effing good (Alumni Homecoming, Choco Latte). Heck, even the deep cuts are hellishly gewd (Absorbing Man, Ted Hannah). And while their songs have always been varied as their antics (this has parodies of kundiman, hip-hop, bossanova, theres even a Led Zeppelin-esque guitar solos near the end of Side A) this is slightly more varied than the usual. PNE shows noticeable growth and maturity here. That theyre sporting fake mustaches on the cover might be the most ingenious joke they ever thought up, or maybe, just pure coincidence. A